AUBURN — Auburn Athletics and Tigers Unlimited are reimagining the field level premium experience at Jordan-Hare Stadium, to include six new and improved suite experiences for the 2023 season.
Originally introduced in 2021 with one suite in the southeast corner of Jordan-Hare, this season will feature two field-level suites in each of the southwest and southeast corners of the stadium and one each in the northwest and northeast corners.
These new suites, in partnership with RevelXP, will each feature televisions, fans, high-top seating, drink rails, along with premium food and beverage offerings.
Suites will range in capacity from 16 to 24 guests with prices ranging per game from $200 to $1250 per person.
“We are excited to partner with RevelXP inside Jordan-Hare Stadium to enhance the field-level experience we provide for our Auburn family,” said Senior Associate AD for Development, Jacob Jordan.
“We are accustomed to their first-class experience provided outside of the stadium and we look forward to bringing additional premium opportunities inside Jordan-Hare.
“Demand for premium seating is at an all-time high and we are thrilled to be able to bring this elevated experience to our Tigers Unlimited donors.”
Field suites will be offered in Tigers Unlimited football priority order starting on Tuesday, Aug 1.
Fans that are not a current Tigers Unlimited football season ticket holder and are interested in purchasing a field suite or any future premium options with Jordan-Hare please click here (https://app.auburntigers.com/F23FieldSuiteForm).
For additional information on the field suites, please contact the Tigers Unlimited office at 855-282-2010 ext. 2 or click here.
Auburn football will open the 2023 season with Kickoff on The Plains on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. against UMass in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
While season tickets, Four-Packs, and select games are already sold out, single-game tickets for the home opener are available for only $25 and may be purchased by visiting AubTix.com while supplies last.
The Auburn football team will begin preseason camp on Wednesday, August 2, with the first practice set for Thursday, August 3.
Auburn’s first scrimmage of fall camp will be Saturday, Aug. 12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
