DELAND, Fla. — Jacksonville State’s run in the 2023 ASUN Baseball Championship came to a halt in a slugfest semifinal on Saturday, May 27 with a 14-10 loss to Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson’s Melching Field at Conrad Park.
The Eagles and Gamecocks combined for 24 runs and 25 hits. Florida Gulf Coast slugged four homers.
After FGCU started strong with its powerful lineup and eight runs through five innings, Jax State orchestrated its biggest rally of the season with an eight-run fourth inning. The Gamecocks sent 11 hitters to the plate and collected six of their 12 hits in the inning.
After four runs had already crossed the dish with two RBIs from Brennen Norton, senior Carson Crowe and junior Mason Maners, senior T.J. Reeves capped off the monumental run-producing frame with his third grand slam of the season and fourth of his career.
The Birmingham native finished the day with three hits, including a single and a double. Reeves, a first team All-ASUN pick this season, finished the season with 76 hits and 75 RBIs.
Senior Jarrett Eaton, playing for the final time in Red and White, posted a pair of hits, while junior Javon Hernandez and Bear Madliak added hits. Hernandez, an All-ASUN second team performer in 2023, finished his first season with the program with a .397 batting average after accumulating 89 hits in the season.
The Gamecocks closed with a 27-30 record.
Saturday’s semifinal also capped off Jax State’s two-year stay in the ASUN, as Gamecock athletics will begin a new era as members of Conference USA starting July 1.
