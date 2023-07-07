The Snead State Community College volleyball program is sponsoring a trio of camps in July at Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium.
The camps are hosted by Parsons head coach Cristie Brothers, assistant coach Ali Moses and players on their 2023 team.
A basic skills camp is Wednesday, July 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Open to girls entering grades 3-8, cost is $50 per girl. Lunch will be on your own from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
A prospect camp is Thursday, July 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Open to girls entering grades 9-12, cost is $75 per player. Lunch will be on your own from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The final camp of the month is a junior high/junior varsity skills camp Monday, July 31 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Open to girls entering grades 7-11, cost is $50 per player. Lunch will be on your own from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
For more information about any of the camps, contact Brothers at cristie.brothers@snead.edu.
