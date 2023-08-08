The great Bocephus, a Southeast native who is a famed writer and musician, once posed a question that has become synonymous with this time of year: Are you ready for some football?
My friends, the wait is finally coming to an end. After months of darkness, a glimmer of light is coming into view. We are less than 30 days away until kickoff of the first College Football game of the new season. Read that again … Did your heart leap for joy, too?
Finally, we can cast aside our Saturday DIY projects (again) that we’ve partially completed and won’t come close to finishing until late January. We can resume treating them and the entire “Honey-Do” list like the items we throw into the great abyss that is our special kitchen junk drawer – you know the one – only to be forgotten for the next 15 weeks.
And we won’t feel bad about it, no matter how much grief our spouse might give us. Why? Because we’ll have our friends Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the ESPN Gameday crew there every morning to comfort us.
Are you ready for some football?
Fret not! The insufferable hours of annoying kids cartoons and movies we’ve endured the last eight months were not in vain. No, our time has come again. Reign over the TV remote rests in our hands once more, and gridiron glory awaits on ESPN, CBS, NBC, FOX and others. (Check your local listings!)
Beginning Aug. 26, we welcome the epic frenzy that is College Football – filled with hard hits, unbelievable upsets, magical moments and heart-breaking chaos that will make us question our fanhood at times – back into our lives like a Tupperware bowl of cookies and a warm hug from grandma, who will also be watching our kids for the next eight hours so we can freely watch football and scream at the referees on our 65-inch television (because they can definitely hear us) … in peace.
Are you ready for some football?
Let gameday traditions return, no matter how weird or mulish. We pull out our special attire – every piece specifically chosen from head to toe with careful consideration so all types of hexes, jinxes and voodoo against our team are avoided. Because this year is our team’s year. Regardless of how bad it was last year. It’s a totally different team … totally.
Fire up the grill and ice down the drinks. Burgers, hotdogs, wings, pizza, nachos, cakes, cookies and pies. It’s time.
We invite Joe to our place every week because he’s the lucky charm, and the team is counting on us to do our part to capture a College Football Playoff Championship … But we’re definitely not inviting Chris.
We chose to disown Chris after the botched punt of 2010, when he decided to shave the day before the game. I mean, who does that? I don’t care if it was for a wedding. Why on Earth was he attending a fall wedding to begin with?
I digress.
Are you ready for some football?
Why yes, Hank … Yes, we are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.