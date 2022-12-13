HOUSTON – For the second time in two weeks the No. 8/10 Alabama men’s basketball team has defeated the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, as the Crimson Tide knocked off No. 1/1 Houston, 71-65, in front of a record crowd at the Fretitta Center Saturday afternoon.

The Tide (8-1) trailed by as many as 15 points early in the second half but outscored the Cougars (9-1) 42-21 over the final 17 minutes of play to earn the team’s third top-15 win of the season.

