SEATTLE, Wash. — Head coach Bruce Pearl has challenged his Auburn team to play better in recent weeks. The No. 23 Tigers responded to that challenge in a major way Wednesday night with an 84-61 road victory at Washington.
It was one of the best performances of the season for Auburn, who led wire-to-wire and shot 72 percent in the second half, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with the SEC slate on deck.
“That was an important game for us,” Pearl said. “Obviously, losing Sunday to USC was disappointing, and it’s been a long trip. I thought the guys responded really well. I thought Steven Pearl and his team did an outstanding job on the scout. We were very prepared. We thought we had the advantage inside, and we went inside to Johni and Jaylin often.
“I told the guys before the game, ‘We’ve got to have this. We want to go to the NCAA Tournament, right? If we do, we’ve got to win games like this.’”
Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome led Auburn with 18 points apiece. As a team, the Tigers dominated points in the paint (48-28) and outrebounded Washington, 42-24.
The Tigers are enjoying a week off before opening SEC play at home against Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tipoff is 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
