SEATTLE, Wash. — Head coach Bruce Pearl has challenged his Auburn team to play better in recent weeks. The No. 23 Tigers responded to that challenge in a major way Wednesday night with an 84-61 road victory at Washington.

It was one of the best performances of the season for Auburn, who led wire-to-wire and shot 72 percent in the second half, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with the SEC slate on deck.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.