For Jax State and second-year head coach Rich Rodriguez, there is no chance of repeating last year’s success. It’s impossible.
In 2022, the Gamecocks finished the season 9-2 overall and 5-0 in their lone season of ASUN play to claim the regular season conference title. However, since the team was in the process of jumping to the FBS level, Jax State was not allowed to play in the conference championship game.
But, again, there’s no chance of repeating, because the game has changed. JSU has officially made the leap to the FBS ranks.
Beginning this fall, the Gamecocks will play as one of the newest members of Conference USA (C-USA). Many of the talking heads across the college football world believe they enter the league at a major disadvantage, and the notion is warranted. Rarely does a program make the transition from FCS to FBS and find immediate success. But, an exception to this school of thought occurred last year when James Madison joined the FBS and finished 8-3 as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
Projections from ESPN suggest Jax State’s first season on the FBS level will be a forgettable one. Based on analytics (and a lot of tomfoolery I don’t have the space to explain), the Gamecocks are only expected to finish 4-8 overall and possibly win just 3 conference games, which ranks them … (drum roll) … dead last in C-USA.
A bit more optimistic, Athlon Sports projects JSU to finish seventh in C-USA followed by Sam Houston State and Florida International.
“Rich Rodriguez’s Gamecocks finished 9-2 in their final FCS season last fall and should be competitive right away in their Conference USA debut,” the Athlon Sports report stated.
“As usual, expect Rodriguez to find ways to score points. The backfield is solid with Anwar Lewis back to lead the ground attack, and Sterling Galban (15.5 yards per catch in ’22) is a big-play threat on the outside. Assuming Zion Webb’s waiver is not approved for ’23, Nebraska transfer Logan Smothers could be the answer at quarterback.
“Some retooling is needed on the back end of the defense, but defenders like Kolbi Fuqua (LB) and linemen Chris Hardie and J-Rock Swain provide a solid foundation up front.”
Lewis and Hardie were two players named by ESPN to keep your eye on this season. Last season, as a JUCO transfer, Lewis rushed for 818 yards (7.1 per carry) and 8 TDs, and the disruptive defensive end Hardie led the defense with 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Swain was also a stud on defense a year ago, finishing with 10 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
With the shaky quarterback situation, the team’s offense will literally run through Lewis and lean on an experienced defense to stay competitive.
Considering a variety of factors, I think it’s possible for the Gamecocks to exceed expectations and even compete for a bowl invite in year one.
In the FBS, a team only needs six wins to be considered bowl eligible, and the path to get there seems quite realistic.
I think the squad finishes 2-2 in non-conference play. JSU’s most difficult opponent will come in November against South Carolina. Other non-conference matchups including East Tennessee State, Coastal Carolina and Eastern Michigan are all winnable, but I see Coastal Carolina as a loss.
In conference play, I see a path to 4-4, which would get the Gamecocks to 6-6 overall and be eligible for a bowl bid.
Almost-guaranteed C-USA losses include Western Kentucky, Liberty, Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee State. The remaining four opponents (UTEP, FIU, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State) are quite winnable.
Of course, would it be college football without a few surprises? Jax State could very well swoop in and pull off an upset against a team they are not “supposed” to beat.
This season likely won’t end with JSU hoisting a championship trophy, but that doesn’t mean they won’t find any success.
Be advised: Don’t sleep on the Gamecocks.
