NORMAN, Okla. – No. 2/2 Alabama men’s basketball saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday, Jan. 28 against Oklahoma, falling 93-69 at the Lloyd Noble Center in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Sooners took control of the contest early in the first half and didn’t let up, scoring on 13 of their final 14 possessions of the half to take a 50-33 lead into the locker room. Oklahoma (12-9) shot a scorching 68 percent (19-of-28) from the floor in the opening stanza including 6-of-8 from deep.

