NORMAN, Okla. – No. 2/2 Alabama men’s basketball saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday, Jan. 28 against Oklahoma, falling 93-69 at the Lloyd Noble Center in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Sooners took control of the contest early in the first half and didn’t let up, scoring on 13 of their final 14 possessions of the half to take a 50-33 lead into the locker room. Oklahoma (12-9) shot a scorching 68 percent (19-of-28) from the floor in the opening stanza including 6-of-8 from deep.
Freshman Rylan Griffen led five UA players in double figures with 15 points to go along with seven boards. Jahvon Quinerly added 12 points off the bench to help the Tide to a 32-18 edge in the category.
The Sooners were led by Grant Sherfield’s 30 points while teammate Jalen Hill added 26 points. Tanner Groves also had a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards in the win. Combined, the trio scored 70 of the team’s 93 points.
The Tide drop to 18-3 overall and is now 4-3 in SEC/Big 12 games.
“Oklahoma came ready to play and obviously we didn’t,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “I told our guys coming in they (Oklahoma) had a bunch of one-possession losses, and they are much better than their record indicated, and they were ready to go and I didn’t think we were.
“They jumped on us from the beginning and we never really got back in it, from the coaching staff to all the way down. They shot almost 70 percent from three and they were are at 70 percent at one point, so we didn’t shoot it well and they shot it great.
“A lot of that is due to their defense and our defense … you give them open shots they are going to make them, and (Grant) Sherfield, we had no answer for him. He is really good and we knew that going in, but we didn’t do a good enough job and guys like Jalen Hill had 26 (points) and eight (rebounds), they were good all across the board and they are a good team.”
Joining Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly in double-figure scoring was Brandon Miller and Mark Sears who each scored 11, while Noah Clowney added 10 points and a team-leading eight rebounds.
Oklahoma owned a 36-35 advantage on the boards, marking the fourth time this season Alabama has been outrebounded in a game and the first time it has lost (3-1).
The Sooners finished the game shooting 58 percent (34-of-59) from the field, 69 percent from three-point range (9-of-13) and 84 percent (16-of-19) from the foul line.
In comparison, Alabama shot 38 percent for the game, 27 percent from deep and 62 percent from the charity stripe.
Alabama travels to LSU on Saturday for a 3 p.m. matchup that will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.