BRISTOL, Conn. – For the third time in program history, ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to The Plains on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The one-hour show, hosted by Rece Davis, along with analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg, will be aired live ahead of Auburn’s SEC rivalry showdown with Alabama at Neville Arena.
Both teams are currently ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll – No. 25 and No. 4 respectively.
Tipoff between the Tigers and Crimson Tide is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN. College GameDay will air before the game from 10-11 a.m.
Auburn and Duke are the only two basketball schools to host College GameDay the last three years in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The show did not air during the 2020-21 COVID season.
The Tigers are 2-0 in their previous College GameDay campus visits which include victories over then No. 13-ranked Kentucky (W, 75-66) on Feb. 1, 2020, and Texas A&M (W, 75-58) on Feb. 12, 2022, as the No. 1 team in the land.
Auburn is tied for ninth all-time with UConn, Arizona, Memphis, Notre Dame and Baylor, as a College GameDay host school (3) in basketball.
Please note that all gates at Neville Arena will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
A game ticket is required to enter the venue for College GameDay.
Auburn (17-5, 7-3 SEC) faced Texas A&M (16-7, 8-2 SEC) in a Tuesday night road tilt at Reed Arena. Both teams last met less than two weeks ago, and since then, the Tigers have gone 1-2 versus the likes of West Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee.
The Tigers looked to avenge a 79-63 loss to the Aggies on Jan. 25 that halted Auburn’s then nation-leading home-court win streak to 28 games at Neville Arena.
