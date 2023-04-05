HOUSTON — At the end, there was nothing to do but dribble out the last seconds and fate had put the ball in the hands of the coach’s son. A teammate had told Andrew Hurley about how Connecticut’s last national championship game in 2014 ended, with star Shabazz Napier in the final seconds.
“I guess Shabazz spiked the ball and Donovan (Clingan) told me I had to keep the tradition going if I was in,” Hurley said.
That’s why the Huskies’ 76-59 title win Monday night ended with Hurley spiking the ball high into the NRG Stadium air. “I feel like I’m going to wake up tomorrow and none of this has happened.”
Oh, but it did. “Obviously a dream come true for all of us,” his father and coach Dan would say afterward. And the last seconds could not have been more fitting. Because Connecticut basketball has turned into one long victory parade of national champions — five in all now — each group feeling a part of the next.
No place has been better at that lately, which was the unmistakable message these Huskies and all their predecessors wanted to send Monday night.
Now Connecticut truly belongs. Not that the Huskies didn’t already.
The legion of college basketball royalty, that is. The penthouse, the A-listers. The — yeah, here comes the tag — blue bloods.
When that last moniker gets mentioned, the same names invariably come first. Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, UCLA, Indiana, Michigan State, Villanova.
Funny how long it often takes to get to Connecticut, if it’s gotten to at all.
“I always thought we fit in with them,” Huskies’ guard Jordan Hawkins had said the other day. “I don’t know who was not calling it a blue blood. They kind of have to be a blue blood.”
It is a matter of simple mathematics. Count the trophies, while you still can with only one hand.
This was a loud affirmation of Connecticut’s place in college basketball. UConn won its first national championship in 1999. There have been four more since. That’s five in 24 NCAA tournaments. During that same stretch, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, UCLA and Indiana have won four titles combined. UCLA and Indiana have won none.
The Huskies are now 5-0 in title games and their 10-1 Final Four record — 90.9 percent — is the highest in NCAA tournament history. They’re also now 8-0 in Final Four games played in the state of Texas.
Yeah, it would seem there needs to be a place card at the knights of the roundball table with Connecticut on it. And that’s what they wanted to say when it was over Monday night, Huskies both current and former.
As the victory confetti — blue and white, of course — rained down upon the Huskies they could claim not only a fifth championship but one of the more dominating NCAA tournament runs in recent memory. The 17-point conquest of San Diego State completed a barnstorming tour that saw six NCAA tournament victories by an average margin of 20 points. The closest game was 13. No champion had been able to say that since Indiana 42 years ago.
They held all six tournament opponents under 40 percent shooting. They trailed only 5:22 of 160 minutes from the Sweet 16 on. They finished 17-0 against non-conference opponents.
