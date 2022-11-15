AUBURN, Ala. – Aden Holloway signed his national letter of intent to play for Auburn men’s basketball on Monday, continuing head coach Bruce Pearl and his staff’s five-star recruiting pipeline to the Plains.

The Tigers have consistently nabbed top-rated talent on the recruiting trail including NBA Lottery picks in the 2019 and 2021 classes, three ESPN 100 prospects in the 2020 class and two ESPN 100 prospects in the 2022 class.

