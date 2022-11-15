AUBURN, Ala. – Aden Holloway signed his national letter of intent to play for Auburn men’s basketball on Monday, continuing head coach Bruce Pearl and his staff’s five-star recruiting pipeline to the Plains.
The Tigers have consistently nabbed top-rated talent on the recruiting trail including NBA Lottery picks in the 2019 and 2021 classes, three ESPN 100 prospects in the 2020 class and two ESPN 100 prospects in the 2022 class.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound point guard currently attends Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. He is ranked No. 21 overall in the Class of 2023 by ESPN and No. 33 overall by Rivals.
“Auburn has become a place where fast, quick, creative guards have flourished,” Pearl said. “Aden is a special winner. He has a high basketball IQ and the unique ability to create for himself and others. People just love playing with him.”
Originally from Charlotte, N.C., Holloway started his playing career at Matthews (N.C.) Covenant Day School, before transferring to La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind. During his sophomore season at Covenant Day, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Holloway attended this year’s Pangos All-American Camp, NBPA Top 100 Camp, CP3 Elite Guard Camp and USA Basketball October Junior National Team Minicamp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.