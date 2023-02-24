COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 16 University of Missouri gymnastics team pulled off one its best performances in program history, defeating No. 5 Auburn 197.450-196.550 on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Starting off strong in front of a gymnastics record 6,041 fans at the Hearnes Center, the Tigers opened the meet with their second-best performance on the opening two rotations and closed out the meet to earn the fourth-best score in program history.

