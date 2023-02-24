COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 16 University of Missouri gymnastics team pulled off one its best performances in program history, defeating No. 5 Auburn 197.450-196.550 on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Starting off strong in front of a gymnastics record 6,041 fans at the Hearnes Center, the Tigers opened the meet with their second-best performance on the opening two rotations and closed out the meet to earn the fourth-best score in program history.
Missouri continued its outing with the vault rotation, led by Jocelyn Moore in the bottom half of the lineup with a perfect 10.000. It counted as the third perfect score in program history, and only the second Mizzou gymnast to tally a perfect 10 following Lauren Schwartzman’s two perfect performances in 2004.
The perfect vault score proved to be the first on the apparatus in program history, and first of Moore’s collegiate career.
Sophomore Grace Ann Davis of Albertville (9.850), graduate student Hannah McCrary (9.825), freshman Addison Lawrence (9.775) and Amari Celestine (9.875) additionally partook in the event.
Sienna Schreiber finished with a nearly flawless outing with a 9.900. The Tigers finished their first rotation with a 49.450, tying the program record in the event.
