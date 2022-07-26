TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama men’s basketball team will open play in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday, Nov. 24 against Michigan State, ESPN Events announced Monday.

The Tide and Spartans will play the opening round nightcap inside the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon as the teams will tip off at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Alabama and Michigan State will face either UConn or Oregon in the semifinal round on Nov. 25, with the final contest coming on Sunday, Nov. 27.

