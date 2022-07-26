TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama men’s basketball team will open play in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday, Nov. 24 against Michigan State, ESPN Events announced Monday.
The Tide and Spartans will play the opening round nightcap inside the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon as the teams will tip off at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN. Alabama and Michigan State will face either UConn or Oregon in the semifinal round on Nov. 25, with the final contest coming on Sunday, Nov. 27.
The PKI multi-team tournament will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competing during ESPN’s annual Feast Week, Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27.
In addition to Alabama, other men’s teams competing in the PKI include Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova.
The accomplished field has a combined 212 NCAA Tournament appearances, 45 Final Fours and 16 NCAA titles.
Six of the eight teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season, including national runner-up North Carolina and semifinalist Villanova.
Five of the teams are ranked in ESPN.com’s Way Too Early Top 25: No. 1 North Carolina, No. 14 Villanova, No. 18 Oregon, No. 19 Alabama and No. 24 UConn.
