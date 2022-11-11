Jayden Watkins

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Mid-South Conference announced its postseason awards on Wednesday, where the Lady Lions saw three members honored in three different places.

Senior Kacey Donegan wrapped up her collegiate career by being named to the MSC Second-Team All-Conference squad. Donegan finished the 2022 season with 272 kills, averaging 2.52 kills across her 108 sets played. Additionally strong at the service line, the Dickson native tallied 45 service aces while pulling up 326 digs.

