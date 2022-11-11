HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Mid-South Conference announced its postseason awards on Wednesday, where the Lady Lions saw three members honored in three different places.
Senior Kacey Donegan wrapped up her collegiate career by being named to the MSC Second-Team All-Conference squad. Donegan finished the 2022 season with 272 kills, averaging 2.52 kills across her 108 sets played. Additionally strong at the service line, the Dickson native tallied 45 service aces while pulling up 326 digs.
Jayden Watkins was also given an honorable mention for her season in maroon and grey. Watkins led the Lady Lions with 346 kills at a .208 clip. The Guntersville, Alabama native averaged a team-high 3.17 kills per set.
On the bench, FHU’s Amanda Cunningham was named the conference’s Assistant Coach of the Year. “Amanda’s done a great job of helping me this year,” said FHU head coach Todd Humphry. “She has worked hard in games and practices to allow me to do be more focused as a coach and less as a manager. She takes care of the little things so well.”
Freed-Hardeman will compete in the opening round of the Mid-South Conference Tournament on Thursday, November 10, as the league’s #9 seed against #10 Georgetown. The match is slated to begin at 10:00 a.m. in Bowling Green, Kentucky’s Ephraim White Gym.
