AUBURN — Auburn fans, get ready for more premium video content and original storytelling.
Launching this fall, WarEagle+ is a new streaming video and content platform for Auburn Athletics, offering fans an insider’s look into the student-athletes and coaches on The Plains. Think of it as the chance to sit on your couch, turn on your TV or grab your phone or tablet and open a dedicated app to stream exclusive Auburn videos, shows, and vault and feature content – as opposed to that next rom-com you might be about to watch.
WarEagle+ content will be produced in partnership with Sport & Story, the leading provider of storytelling video in college athletics and the agency behind the Emmy award winning series, The Journey: Auburn Football.
WarEagle+ will add to the incredible content already being created by the War Eagle Productions and Creative teams, to provide Tiger fans with even more original content covering all of Auburn’s sports programs.
This will include behind-the-scenes access, captivating interviews, never-before-seen archival material and historical documentary films, as well as news and information.
On To Victory has partnered with Auburn Sports Properties and Sport & Story to provide WarEagle+ for free to each of their existing and new monthly subscribers through the introduction of the new On To Victory Bundle available for $14.99 per month.
This bundle provides Auburn fans with the opportunity to both support Auburn student-athletes and enjoy a complimentary WarEagle+ subscription.
Not an On To Victory member? You can register today at ontovictory.com/wareagleplus to take advantage of this new opportunity. On To Victory has multiple subscription levels with a variety of additional membership benefits. Learn more about their different offerings at ontovictory.com.
The new platform is expected to officially launch soon after kickoff of the 2023 Auburn football season. It will feature an inside look at Hugh Freeze’s first training camp with the Auburn Tigers and will give you a look inside each game week throughout the 2023 season.
Fans not interested in becoming an On To Victory member will be able to choose between monthly or annual subscription offerings for WarEagle+ directly at WarEaglePlus.com. Those interested in this option may register at WarEaglePlus.com to be the first-to-know when subscription registration launches. Those packages will start at $14.99 per month.
WarEagle+ will be consumable anywhere Auburn fans typically watch video content, including web and mobile upon launch and soon on all major streaming apps.
