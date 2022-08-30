Auburn's starting quarterback

T.J. Finley speaks to the media Monday. Finley won the race to be Auburn’s starting quarterback. The Tigers open the season with five straight home games, beginning with Mercer on Saturday at 6 p.m.

 Auburn Athletics | Todd Van Emst

AUBURN — Renowned for its unrivaled gameday experience, Auburn Athletics announces information designed to help fans fully enjoy their campus visits during the 2022 football season.

The Tigers kick off Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. vs. Mercer, the first of five consecutive home games and eight overall this fall at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

