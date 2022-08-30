AUBURN — Renowned for its unrivaled gameday experience, Auburn Athletics announces information designed to help fans fully enjoy their campus visits during the 2022 football season.
The Tigers kick off Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. vs. Mercer, the first of five consecutive home games and eight overall this fall at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
This communication outlines information regarding traditions, parking, tailgating, digital ticketing, arrival and gate entry, concessions, and opportunities for fans to elevate their experiences while contributing to Auburn’s all-time home winning percentage of .801 (402-97-8).
Full information regarding Auburn’s 2022 football gameday, including parking and tailgating, arrival and gate entry, digital ticketing, concessions, merchandising and chairbacks, Auburn traditions, fan experience and gameday special events and full promotional schedule can be found at https://auburntige.rs/2022FBGameday
Single game tickets, mini-packs and season tickets can be purchased on auburntigers.com. Stub Hub is the official secondary partner of Auburn Athletics.
The telecast of the opener versus Mercer will only be available via SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
• SEC Network + is complementary to SEC Network and accessible with your TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.
• ESPN+ is a standalone streaming serve that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App or on your favorite connected streaming devices and on ESPN.com.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin conducted his first game week press conference of the season Monday, where he talked about his decision to name T.J. Finley as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.
“We’re always evaluating our guys,” Harsin said. “He [Finley] won the starting job, and that’s the focus going into this week. Beyond this game, and not to create any controversy or any issues, but it’s football. You never know, right? You have guys at other positions. You guys have the depth chart. It’s really the same thing.
“I know we want to focus on the quarterback. It’s all the same to me. You have got to go out there and play well. I think those guys will know that at the end of the day it doesn’t mean that other guys in backup roles don’t want to play. But T.J. has earned it. Those other quarterbacks, they all competed. They’re not going to stop competing. They’re not going to stop working. They’re not going to stop trying to prepare to go out there and play because they all know you’re one play away. That’s just the reality of it in football.
“But as far as practice goes, T.J. is going to get the majority of the reps. He is going to be out there running with the blues (first team), and we’re going to focus on the game plan of what we have to do and let him go operate. We’ve got his back, and this is his opportunity to go out there and prepare himself for Saturday and then hopefully play really well.”
