TUSCALOOSA — The 2023 Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game will be Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium and will include a full day of activities and experiences.
The A-Day Game will serve as the 15th and final practice of the spring. All gates open at 11:30 a.m. and admission will once again be free to the public with the first 5,000 fans receiving a limited-edition A-Day poster, courtesy of Golden Flake.
The general public may enter at Gates 14-17, 21-24 or 47-53 for lower-level and ADA accessible seating. Upper-level access will be available only via Gates 7, 28 (elevator) and 30.
It will be the program’s 17th A-Day Game under the direction of seven-time national championship coach Nick Saban. A myriad of activities punctuates the 2023 Golden Flake A-Day Game that will be televised on SEC Network+ with Jordan Rodgers and Roy Phillpott calling the game.
Crimson Tide fans once again have the opportunity to upgrade their experience at the Golden Flake A-Day Game with a reserved chairback or seating in various premium seating locations inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Doors for the TIDE PRIDE Luncheon at Coleman Coliseum open at 10:30 a.m. with Nick Saban, Nate Oats and Greg Byrne all scheduled to speak.
The Alumni Flag Football Game is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium and will feature former Alabama standouts with gate 20 slated to open at 11 a.m. for the flag football game. The game will consist of two 20-minute halves and should wrap up around 12:15 p.m.
One of the great traditions at the University of Alabama, which is always open to the public, is the annual Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes. At approximately 12:15 p.m. on A-Day, Saban and 2022 captains Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and Bryce Young will address the crowd. The captains will then leave prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete as they join a long list of Crimson Tide greats at Denny Chimes.
The football team will then hold its Walk of Champions, scheduled for 12:50 p.m., when arriving at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The softball team hosts Auburn at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21 in game one of its three-game series at Rhoads Stadium with game two scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. and the series wrapping up on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
Alabama track and field hosts the Crimson Tide Invitational on April 21-22 at the Sam Bailey Track and Field Complex.
Public parking for A-Day is free and available in a first-come, first-served basis in select lots.
Fans can also purchase a parking pass in the Stadium Drive Deck, a 4-minute walk from the Walk of Champions and Bryant-Denny Stadium’s north end.
Once again, Alabama’s clear bag policy will be in effect during the 2023 season beginning with the A-Day Game. Familiarize yourself with the clear bag policy and enhanced security measures that will be in place at Bryant-Denny Stadium before arriving.
