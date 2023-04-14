Milroe competing to start at QB

Jalen Milroe gains yardage during Alabama’s victory over Texas A&M last October. Milroe is competing to succeed Bryce Young as the team’s starting quarterback.

 Photo by Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA — The 2023 Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game will be Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium and will include a full day of activities and experiences.

The A-Day Game will serve as the 15th and final practice of the spring. All gates open at 11:30 a.m. and admission will once again be free to the public with the first 5,000 fans receiving a limited-edition A-Day poster, courtesy of Golden Flake.

