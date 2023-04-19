AUBURN — In conjunction with the Auburn University School of Kinesiology, Auburn baseball has completed its installation of KinaTrax, a markerless motion capture technology that delivers precise 3D imaging and biomechanical analysis.

A process that was initiated through conversations with Dr. Gretchen Oliver, a professor in the kinesiology department and the President of the American Baseball Biomechanics Society, Auburn is one of the very first NCAA baseball programs able to utilize the technology.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.