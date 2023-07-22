BIRMINGHAM — Georgia has been predicted to win the 2023 SEC championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days.

The Bulldogs received 181 votes to be crowned SEC champion on Dec. 2 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Alabama was second with 62 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 2,011 points, including an overwhelming 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee was second with 1,682 points and 14 votes to win the division.

South Carolina was third with 1,254 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,899 total points, narrowly over LSU with 1,838 points. Texas A&M was third with 1,144 points, followed by Ole Miss with 1,128, Arkansas with 958, Auburn with 685 and Mississippi State with 496.

Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama enters the 2023 campaign having won a league-leading 29 SEC championships in program history, including seven of the last 11 conference titles.

The 2023 preseason Media Days All-SEC Team is:

OFFENSE

First team

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second team

QB - KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia

C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third team

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First team

DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second team

DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third team

DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL - Tim Smith, Alabama

DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - D.J. James, Auburn

DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida

SPECIALISTS

First team

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS – Slade Roy, LSU

KOS - Nathan Dibert, LSU

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - William Mote, Georgia

RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

* - Indicates a tie

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.