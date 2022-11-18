Auburn 89, Winthrop 65
AUBURN, Ala. – With 11 Tigers scoring and playing at least 10 minutes, No. 13 Auburn won its 41st consecutive non-conference home game, beating Winthrop 89-65 Tuesday at Neville Arena.
Johni Broome recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Wendell Green Jr. filled the boxscore with 16 points, including 4-of-6 3-pointers, four rebounds and five assists with no turnovers.
Auburn committed only eight turnovers while dishing 17 assists, and outrebounded Winthrop 53-33.
Alabama 65, South Alabama 55
MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday night as it picked up its first road win of the season, defeating South Alabama 65-55.
Eight different players scored for the Tide, led by Brandon Miller with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and one block.
For the third straight game Alabama controlled the glass, out-rebounding South Alabama 63-40, led by Noah Clowney’s 15 rebounds. The Tide’s 25 offensive rebounds led to 22 second-chance points.
Jahvon Quinerly made his season debut, returning from an ACL injury he suffered last March.
