TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama Department of Athletics has extended its multimedia rights relationship with longtime partner LEARFIELD in a move that helps deliver elevated service offerings and customized programs to Crimson Tide fans and student-athletes.

The new 15-year agreement, one of the longest and most integrated in college athletics, builds on the traditional components that have encompassed the relationship since 1998 with several new strategic initiatives including an original content platform in collaboration with LEARFIELD Studios, and access to robust data and analytics enhancements via the company’s Fanbase infrastructure to better connect with Alabama fans.

