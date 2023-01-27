AUBURN — Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. each scored 16 points but Texas A&M grabbed a big first-half lead and held on to defeat No. 15 Auburn 79-63 Wednesday at Neville Arena, ending the nation’s longest home winning streak at 28.
Green started the second half with a steal and layup, and the Tigers pulled within single digits at 50-41 on Jaylin Williams’ bucket with 15:14 to play.
Five straight missed shots prevented Auburn from getting closer until Williams hit a pair of free throws to cut the Aggies’ lead to eight with 3:38 remaining.
Auburn (16-4, 6-2) then forced a turnover, but the Tigers were unable to capitalize and Texas A&M closed out the game making nine free throws and two last-minute buckets to win by 16.
Texas A&M’s trap bothered Auburn, leading to eight steals and 13 Tiger turnovers.
It was Auburn’s first home loss since Feb. 23, 2021.
Auburn competes in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at West Virginia Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
