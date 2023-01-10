AUBURN – Wendell Green Jr. opened the game with a 4-point play and No. 22 Auburn never trailed Saturday, defeating No. 13 Arkansas 72-59 for the Tigers 27th consecutive victory at Neville Arena.
“We needed that,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “They really showed me something tonight. The bounce back, the quick turnaround, played great from the start.”
Green scored 19 points, Allen Flanigan added 18 and Johni Broome logged his third straight double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Fourteen seconds into the game, Green made a 3-pointer, drew a foul and made the free throw to give Auburn (12-3, 2-1) a lead it would never relinquish.
“I wanted to come back and show how I play,” said Green, who added five assists, three rebounds and three steals. “It felt good to see that first shot go in.”
Green scored 12 in the first half on 4-of-6 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers, to help the Tigers lead 36-25 at the half.
“Wendell’s tough, stubborn and confident,” Pearl said. “He takes a lot of contact.”
Green’s no-look lob to Dylan Cardwell delighted the sold-out crowd, giving the Tigers a 14-point lead in the second half.
“Everybody did their job,” Green said. “I’m proud of all my teammates. We played our roles.”
Auburn equaled its season low by committing only eight turnovers while forcing 14. The opportunistic Tigers capitalized on nearly every takeaway, taking a commanding 25-6 lead in points off turnovers.
“The key to the game was not turning it over,” Pearl said. “The key to the game was understanding, let’s get a shot. The other thing we emphasized was, just take open shots.”
Auburn relied heavily on a 2-3 zone, daring the Razorbacks to make outside shots. Arkansas shot just 12.5 percent from 3-point range, going 2-for-16 overall and 1-for-10 in the second half.
“Arkansas is better from two than three. That flat 2-3 zone bothered them,” Pearl said. “They really struggled with it. Our guys did a good job with it.”
Jaylin Williams and Flanigan made Auburn’s second-half 3-pointers and the Tigers made their final five field goals to keep Arkansas at bay. Auburn never led by fewer than nine points throughout the second half.
“Being able to step up tonight for my teammates was big. It definitely boosts the confidence,” said Flanigan, who added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. “It shows what we’re capable of night in and night out. Now we’ve just got to put games and days back to back and put them together.”
“It was wonderful to see Allen Flanigan have maybe one of the best games of his career in an important game here at home,” Pearl said. “Probably one of the top four or five wins that I’ve had at Auburn in Neville Arena.”
Anthony Black led all scorers with 23 point for Arkansas (12-3, 1-2) which outrebounded Auburn 45-32, including 17 offensive rebounds, but managed only eight second-chance points.
“I’m very proud of the kids,” Pearl said. “It was a great team effort.”
