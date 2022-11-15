JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State went out a winner in its final game at Burgess-Snow Field as an FCS program.

The Gamecocks, who are moving to FBS Conference USA in 2023, knocked off Eastern Kentucky 42-17 as quarterback Zion Webb — one of 11 upperclassmen honored in a Senior Day pregame ceremony — and Pat Jackson each rushed for two touchdowns.

