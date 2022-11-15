JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State went out a winner in its final game at Burgess-Snow Field as an FCS program.
The Gamecocks, who are moving to FBS Conference USA in 2023, knocked off Eastern Kentucky 42-17 as quarterback Zion Webb — one of 11 upperclassmen honored in a Senior Day pregame ceremony — and Pat Jackson each rushed for two touchdowns.
Jax State improved to 8-2, 4-0 in the ASUN Conference, and can stake their claim to the league title outright with a win at Central Arkansas in the Nov. 18 season finale.
“I’m really proud of our guys — they played hard and all three phases contributed in some way,” said Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez. “I think our guys were really focused for those seniors. It was a really good win.”
Webb had touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards in the first half as Jax State opened a 21-7 lead at the break.
The senior quarterback finished with a career-best 104 yards on the ground in his 39th appearance in a JSU uniform, his previous high of 100 yards coming against the Colonels four years earlier. He also threw for 155 yards, completing 10-of-16 passes.
Jackson scored Jax State’s first and last touchdowns, both on 1-yard runs in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Ron Wiggins ran for 139 yards on 13 carries and scored on a 26-yard touchdown jaunt in the third quarter.
Matt LaRoche contributed a 5-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter en route to 82 yards on 14 rushes.
Eastern Kentucky (6-4, 2-2), which entered the day averaging 36.1 points per game, was held to a season-low 17 points.
The Gamecocks’ final game of the year at Central Arkansas will be their first visit to Estes Stadium, which features a purple and gray striped artificial surface.
“For our guys, they’ve got at least a share of (the ASUN title), so this is a huge week for us coming up because we don’t want a share of it. We want to try to win it outright,” said Rodriguez.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the game will be available on ESPN+.
• JSU captains: Redshirt senior linebacker Stevonte Tullis from Dothan, redshirt senior placekicker Brenton King from Auburn, Ga., redshirt senior offensive lineman Josh Wegener from Algona, Iowa, and redshirt senior Zack Cangelosi from Harvest.
• Jax State improved to 11-8 all-time against Eastern Kentucky and is now 6-4 in the series at home
• Ron Wiggins’ 139-yard rushing performance marked a career-best for sophomore from Jacksonville. His previous best was 98 yards at Lamar in 2021.
• Alen Karajic’s first extra point late in the first quarter with his 200th career point, making the sophomore the 15th player and eighth kicker in Jax State history to achieve the milestone
• Karajic’s second PAT in the second quarter moved him past Rocky Riddle (1976-79) into 14th place on JSU’s career scoring list. He kicked five extra points and now stands at 204 career points, two behind Connor Rouleau (2010-13) for 13th all-time.
• Safety Fred Perry had a team-high 11 tackles, his third double-digit tackle performance in the Gamecocks’ last five games
• Linebacker Laletia Hale recorded a career-high nine stops vs. the Colonels.
• The Gamecocks’ 341 yards rushing marked their third-most of the year, trailing only wins over Murray State (388) and North Alabama (350)
• Pat Jackson posted a unique stat line: four carries for one net yard with two touchdowns
• A fumble recovered by defensive end Curley Young Jr. was Jax State’s 11th of the season. JSU entered the game tied for sixth among all FCS schools in fumble recoveries.
