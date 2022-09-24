ASBURY, Ala. — A 32-point outburst in the second quarter propelled the Weaver Bearcats past the Asbury Rams on Friday night 46-8 and snapped a 13-game losing streak.
The Class 3A non-region matchup on Friday marked the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Weaver jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Rams after one quarter of play.
At the 7:12 mark, Bearcats quarterback Kaden Gooden scampered seven yards to the end zone to cap off a six play, 50-yard drive and give Weaver a 6-0 lead. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
Around 6:09, Weaver recovered an Asbury fumble at the Bearcats 40 yard-line. Five plays and 60 yards later, Gooden connected with running back Johnny Martin for a 12-yard TD pass. A successful two-point conversion widened Weaver’s lead to 14-0.
In the second quarter of action, the Bearcats seized control of the game and took a commanding 46-0 lead into halftime.
With 10:54 in the second, Gooden tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to give Weaver a 22-0 lead. Gooden connected with receiver Carson Cason for a 15-yard TD pass to cap off a seven play, 82-yard drive.
At the 7:42 mark, Gooden muscled his way into the end zone from 15 yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the game and extend the Bearcats lead to 30-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Bearcats recovered an onside kick at the Weaver 46 yard-line. Three plays later, Gooden tallied his third rushing touchdown of the night on a 22-yard scamper to the end zone to put the Bearcats up 38-0.
Following another onside kick recovery, the Bearcats widened their lead to 46-0 with 5:14 remaining in the first half after Martin raced past the Rams defense for a 55-yard touchdown run.
In the second half, the teams played eight-minute quarters instead of 12-minute quarters and kept a running clock.
Asbury scored its only points of the night in the fourth quarter, with 5:48 remaining, on a 31-yard pass from quarterback Jacob Lindsay to Gavin Johnson. A successful two-point conversion made the final 46-8.
Both teams entered the contest 0-5 on the season and were looking for their first win of the year. With the victory, the Bearcats to take home the program’s first win since Sept. 3, 2021, when they defeated Glencoe 20-7, and just their second win since 2019.
Asbury’s football team has now lost 9 straight games, extending into the 2021 season. Their last victory was Oct. 8, 2021, when the Rams defeated Brindlee Mountain 36-30.
With the loss, the Rams drop to 0-6 on the season. Next week, Asbury jumps back into Class 3A, Region 7 play and travels to Madison Academy.
