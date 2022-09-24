Weaver rushes past Rams

A mob of Asbury Rams rush to bring down Weaver running back Johnny Martin (34). Martin and the Bearcats scored 32 points in the second quarter en route to a 46-8 win.

 Taylor D. Beck | The Reporter

ASBURY, Ala. — A 32-point outburst in the second quarter propelled the Weaver Bearcats past the Asbury Rams on Friday night 46-8 and snapped a 13-game losing streak.

The Class 3A non-region matchup on Friday marked the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.