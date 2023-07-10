SEATTLE — From Jacksonville to the Windy City!
Jacksonville State pitcher Jake Peppers was selected by the Chicago White Sox on Monday in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft, held in Seattle during the league’s All-Star break festivities.
Peppers was taken by the White Sox with the 269th pick of the draft and marks the highest drafted Gamecock since former Jax State standout Todd Cunningham was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft.
The Geraldine junior becomes Jax State’s 67th player to be selected by one of MLB’s organizations. He becomes the fourth Gamecock picked by the White Sox, joining former players Christian Edwards (2021), Todd Altaffer (1990) and Roger Mayo (1975).
Peppers was a staple in the Jax State bullpen for most of the 2023 season and transitioned to a starting role midway through the season due to injuries in the weekend rotation. The hard-throwing righty finished the season with 18 appearances on the mound, including nine starts.
Peppers posted 50 strikeouts in 58.0 innings of work and allowed 31 earned runs. A pair of starts highlighted his junior campaign with a midweek outing against Auburn in March and in his final appearance of the season against Eastern Kentucky in the 2023 ASUN Baseball Championship.
In the start vs. the Tigers on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium, he worked 5.1 innings with five strikeouts and scattered four AU hits. He did not allow a run in the contest. He allowed just one run with 11 strikeouts in 9.2 innings against Southeastern Conference opponents.
Against EKU in May, Peppers tossed a gem to help lead the Gamecocks to securing the Pool B of the championship format and a berth in the semifinals of the conference tournament.
He turned in a career-high 6.2 innings on the mound, fanned eight Colonels and limited EKU to three runs on four hits.
