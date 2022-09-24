Coaches Rhett Harrelson of Enterprise High School and Darren Golson of Autaugaville High School have been selected to coach the Alabama All-Star Boys’ basketball team set to face Mississippi March 11, 2023, in the 33rd annual Alabama-Mississippi Basketball All-Star Classic.
Harrelson led the Wildcats to a 25-6 record and the school’s first Class 7A state basketball championship last season. Golson guided Autaugaville to a perfect 30-0 season en route to the Class 1A state championship in 2001 and led the Eagles back to the state tourney in 2022 – finishing 27-3 after falling to eventual state champion Covenant Christian in the semifinals.
Named to coach Alabama girls’ all-stars are Guntersville head coach Kenny Hill and Saint James head coach Katie Barton. Hill’s Wildcats rolled to a 30-5 record last season and won the Class 5A state championship. Barton’s Trojans (25-7) reached the Class 4A State Tourney finals, falling to Deshler in the championship game.
Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, made the announcement Thursday. Dean said the teams will be announced next March. Each team is comprised of 15 seniors selected by the AHSADCA All-Star Coaches’ Committee from school-submitted nominations.
“We are grateful to have these coaches leading these All-Star teams,” said Dean. “Each of them has done an outstanding with their respective programs. We are confident that they will provide the same leadership and energy with this year’s group of student-athletes.”
Harrelson, who graduated from Enterprise High School and Western Carolina University, will serve as the Alabama boys’ head coach, and Hill will serve as the Alabama girls’ head coach.
Hill, who is a graduate of Scottsboro High School and Athens State, is 206-127 over 11 seasons. Barton, who attended Prattville, is an AUM graduate. She has a 413-192 record over 21 seasons.
