 Coaches Rhett Harrelson of Enterprise High School and Darren Golson of Autaugaville High School have been selected to coach the Alabama All-Star Boys’ basketball team set to face Mississippi March 11, 2023, in the 33rd annual Alabama-Mississippi Basketball All-Star Classic.

Harrelson led the Wildcats to a 25-6 record and the school’s first Class 7A state basketball championship last season. Golson guided Autaugaville to a perfect 30-0 season en route to the Class 1A state championship in 2001 and led the Eagles back to the state tourney in 2022 – finishing 27-3 after falling to eventual state champion Covenant Christian in the semifinals.

