Later this autumn will be the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when Israel was attacked on the most holiest day of the year for the Jewish people.
Egypt, Syria and other Arab nations along with the Soviet Union ( Russia ) that was sending weapons to help them. Israel prime minister Golda Meir called president Richard Nixon and ask for needed help. Nixon was in the Watergate scandal but still had full control of the military. And he sent her everything he could, and Israel survived. Years later Nixon said he knew what he had to do because he remembered his mother reading Bible stories to him and told him if he was ever able to help the Jewish people to do whatever he could.
Because of what Nixon done came the 1973 Oil Embargo by OPEC on the United States. If you were driving back then you should remember the long lines at gas stations waiting for gasoline delivery trucks and not knowing if any were coming that day or not.
Being energy independent is important, and we should not be buying oil from countries that don’t even like America in the first place. Supporting Israel has always been Biblically correct. The church never took the place of Israel. The church was built and blessed because of Israel.
Christopher Godwin
Albertville
