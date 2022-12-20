As the holiday season approaches, I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and express my gratitude to our outstanding staff for everything they do for our office and community. I want to thank all our deputies and civilian staff for their dedication and encourage you to do the same when you see them.
We are all very thankful for their hard work and commitment to our office and community throughout the year, not just around the holidays. I believe it is essential to show our appreciation to those who have been vital to our organization’s success.
I would also like to thank our community for all that they have done to make our area a safer place to live and raise a family. We sincerely appreciate your help and assistance, and we are happy to know so many of you find our website to be a valuable source of information.
If you plan to be away from home this holiday season, please use caution when you are traveling. The following are good reminders as you prepare to travel:
• Always wear a seat belt.
• Do not drink and drive.
• Do not use cell phones while driving.
• Know local traffic laws before you get behind the wheel.
• If traveling with children, use the appropriate car and booster seats.
For more information on travel safety, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Traffic and Road Safety.
Enjoy your holiday season in safety and happiness.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
