Dear Editor:
There are two ways to vote in the upcoming election. Political or Biblical. Let’s take abortion for example. The word abortion is not in the bible. But the words of God about the forming and weaving together of the child in the womb are. Voting for abortion on demand for no medical reason, also opens a revolving door form of birth control. Imagine how that’s going to play out come judgement day! Things like the economy and inflation. It is what it is. A disaster! Remember how the economy was roaring under Donald Trump after about two years or so. And it was his policies that done it. This is what { MAGA } Make America great again } was all about. Everybody was working and business was booming. Trump opened the Keystone Pipeline on day one, after it was closed by Obama. We were energy Independent and had control of gas prices. Biden wants us to be dependent on foreign oil and they will be in control of gas prices. Donald Trump just might have been the best president we have had in a long time, because he cared more about the economy and the safety and security of our country than not only the current president but also any other former living president.
