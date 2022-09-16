The Marshall County School district is growing, which is both good and bad in terms of costs. CSFO Bob Hagood said during a recent presentation of the 2023 fiscal year budget that the gains the district is seeing in student size is being mitigated by rampant inflation.
“We’re growing, but we’re spending… I look at fuel, we’re over double from what we were last year,” he said. “So the growth is just being eaten up by what we have to pay to run this district operationally.”
Student enrollment this school year is projected to be 5,621 with roughly 833 employees. Board president Brian Naugher said the district may need to seek assistance from the Marshall County Commission to help with funding for school building repairs and other educational needs. Superintendent Cindy Wigley pointed out that Marshall County Schools is one of the few districts in the state that doesn’t have a sales tax sharing program with local municipal school systems.
“We simply do not have a sales tax base to keep up with our student growth and our aging buildings,” she said “…You can tell by the budget; it’s a bare-bones budget.”
The Board of Education on Wednesday approved the district’s 2022-2023 budget totaling $69,122,906.25 in expenditures. Of that, 75% will be spent on salaries and benefits that now includes raises for teachers ranging from 4% up to 20% depending on time served.
Revenues are projected to be $67,848,120.97, which will give the district an overall ending balance of $10,477,320.45 by Sept. 30, 2023.
Expenditures are projected to be significantly less than last fiscal year, when an influx of COVID-19 funds enabled the district to spend $103,948,380.66. However, revenues are expected to increase this year compared to 2022 by $3,283,680.97. Hagood said the district may receive more federal relief funds at the start of next calendar year that would then be worked into the budget.
The General Fund contains the bulk of the funds with a projected $54,488,289.14 in revenues and $53,748,320.40 in expenditures, leaving an ending balance of 7,381,176.21, which equates to an operating reserve of 1.61 months.
“Bob [Hagood] reported a year ago we had hit our legally mandated … one-month reserve, and that was because of the hard work of everybody … across this district,” Naugher said.”
Naugher again mentioned the County Commission, saying it was its job to figure out how to provide more funding for the district to keep expanding.
Board member Joe Van Bunch said asking for more taxes may help in the short run but wouldn’t be a long-term solution. He encouraged parents to contact state legislators to get them to act in helping fix the district’s funding problems.
“Parents need to know the 8-ball we’re behind,” he said. “We’re doing all we can … We’ve got to get somebody to pay attention to our children. [They’re] just as important and as needful as anybody in the county or state.”
The board also went over the audit reports from 2020 and 2021. Both audits came back clean save for four instances of noncompliance related to bid laws, finance reporting, record keeping, and public works law. To view the report and findings, go to the district’s website under “Business and Finance.”
