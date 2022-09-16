MCBOE

The Board held two meeting this week before approving the 2022-2023 budget.

 The Reporter | Daniel Taylor

The Marshall County School district is growing, which is both good and bad in terms of costs. CSFO Bob Hagood said during a recent presentation of the 2023 fiscal year budget that the gains the district is seeing in student size is being mitigated by rampant inflation.

“We’re growing, but we’re spending… I look at fuel, we’re over double from what we were last year,” he said. “So the growth is just being eaten up by what we have to pay to run this district operationally.”

