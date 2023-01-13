MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed Executive Order 725 to promote public safety by establishing standards and accountability for Correctional Incentive Time.

Executive Order 725 will allow for uniform standards for loss of Good Time to be enforced and enhanced procedures to be established for recapturing escapees.

