Recovery on the Mountain will be held today until 2 p.m. at the Jimmy Harris VFW Post in Boaz.
The free event will have inflatables for the kids, face painting, free lunch and live music.
September is known as National Recovery Month across the nation and R.O.S.S. Marshall County is spreading the message of hope.
“We would love to have everyone come out and join the other community members and help our fight against addiction. It takes a village,” said Michael Baker, director of Marshall County R.O.S.S. “It’s Recovery Month and we celebrate recovery. We have a really good recovery support here on the mountain. It’s amazing to me how this community has just come to be apart. We have to unite; everyone has to unite. The churches have all just been supportive of everything we do, it’s been amazing.”
The event name, which has been the same since 2019, is “It Takes A Village.”
“We have seen a lot of recovery here on the mountain but we have also seen a lot of deaths. As we go through that we have to remember to keep moving forward. It does take a village,” Baker continued. “We have a wall with names on it from those who have passed, three panels actually. It’s just heartbreaking to see that. These are people we have known and it breaks your heart when you look back over that. The hurt that it leaves the families.”
Baker says he wants people to leave with hope.
‘We want people to come out and leave with hope. I believe there is a lot of hope here in this community. Like I said, I know that we’ve changed a lot of lives but there are still so many more out there that we can change,” he said. “I think hope is always going to be in the picture. I know when I was in my addiction, I felt hopeless, I really did. We have to rememeber we already are on the bottom, when you walk in, what people in recovery need is love and compassion. At the end of the day if we don’t have hope we don’t’ have anything. So I want us to present ourselves in a way that people can find hope in what we do and that they know that they can come here anytime and we will do anything anytime.
Whether they are struggglig with addiction or whatever it is they are struggling with, that we are a resource center and it is for the community, not just people in recovery.
Looking back over the four years we’ve done this, I can’t think of another word than amazing to get to be a part of this.”
The Lifepoint Praise Team will be playing from 10 a.m. to noon.
A free hotdog lunch and chips will be available until 2 p.m.
Community resources for self recovery will also be set up.
Recovery on the Mountain will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds in Boaz under the back pavilion.
