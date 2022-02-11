After several years of planning and three failed bidding processes, the Marshall County Commission has approved funding for upgrades to the county animal shelter.
During a regular meeting Wednesday, the commission voted 3-1 to set aside $500,000 for shelter renovations.
County Engineer Bob Pirando said the upgrades would be divided into two projects: one renovating the existing shelter to add new ceiling insulation and floor drains and the other involving new construction to add two offices, a foyer, adoption room, restroom, covered walkway, storages spaces and closets, Sally port with wash station and a new septic system.
Chairman James Hutcheson said the funds would come from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Last year, the county received over $18 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. In January of this year, restrictions regarding how that money could be spent were loosened, allowing the county to spend up to $10,000,000 on “general government services,” which includes the animal shelter.
Though many members of the public provided input for shelter upgrades while waiting for approval over the last two years, several voiced their disapproval Wednesday of the newly approved plan, saying it didn’t go far enough and would not be a long-term fix.
“I’m very concerned about the fact that a comprehensive plan couldn’t be agreed upon,” Kay Johnson, director of Marshall County Animal Advocates, said. “You’re going to end up piece-mealing this to death and have exactly what we all expressed in the public meeting we didn’t want to begin with and that is a structure that has been patched and repaired and has to have expensive Band-aids stuck to it for years and years to come.”
On Jan. 12, the commission rejected a bid to do a more extensive renovation to the shelter for a cost of $922,748 as the base option. The commission had accepted a bid in June 2020 totaling $289,250, but that had to be rescinded since the bidder forgot to include $44,000 for new drains. Months later, in November 2020, the commission rejected a second bid of $675,500, saying it was too expensive to “justify.”
With the nearly $300,000 still available to spend from the initial bid and the $500,000 newly set aside, District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson, who was the lone dissenting vote, asked the other commissioners why they couldn’t find the money to close the gap to cover what the most recent bid would have cost, though it would require a new bidding process.
Hutcheson said the commission would not have to spend the full $500,000, and any left over would roll back into their other accounts, to which another member of the audience asked if the need is there, why not be willing to spend that amount and more?
“That’s what we’re trying to do ma’am,” he responded.
Johnson suggested the commission wait till after this year’s election to finalize a plan for the shelter.
“Some of you have opponents in the upcoming election,” she said. “Let’s just wait and see how that shapes out without signing any kind of contract and then we’ll start over.”
Hutcheson along with District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims said they were ready to tackle the issue.
“We came up with a plan. Y’all don’t like the plan,” Sims said.
Hutcheson ended the discussion saying if the plan for the shelter needed more money, they could “come up with it” out of the General Fund.
