Thursday morning The Old Greenhouse in Arab held the 2023 Legislative Update which featured guest speakers Alabama State Senator Clay Scofield, and State Representatives Brock Colvin and Wes Kitchens.
Shane Washburn, Arab Chamber Board Chair and Arab City Chief of Police, opened the breakfast with a few brief comments before the guest speakers gave their updates.
“I would like to thank you all for taking time out of your busy day to come and hear what our State Legislature has accomplished so far,” Washburn said. “I want to say thank you to all the Marshall County Chambers whose hard work and dedication brought our county this event. It’s great to see our communities come together with one common goal in mind.”
Judge Clint Maze then opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
First to the podium was District No. 9 State Senator Clay Scofield, who said,
“I couldn’t be more proud to see a county wide event. When I first came in 2010, we didn’t act too much like a county of almost 95,000, it was individual communities but there is power in unity and power in looking at ourselves as now a county of almost 100,000 really good hard-working people,” Scofield said. “I can tell you that we have a lot of good news to report.”
Scofield said they have finally paid off their commitment to the Alabama Trust Fund, which was $59.9 million dollars.
“We just made the last payment and I am very proud that our legislature kept that commitment to the taxpayers,” he continued. “I can definitely report that our state is in excellent financial shape. It has taken years to get us there.”
District #26 Representative Brock Colvin, who is currently the youngest house member, has hit the streets running according to all who have met him during his first year in office.
Colvin briefed on the state’s $8.8 billion education trust.
“My colleagues prioritized several issues impacting Alabama, including the statewide shortage of educators,” he said. “To our teachers in the room, next month you’ll be getting a 2% pay raise. Then we will have some additional pay raises coming to some more specified positions such as special education and school nurses where we saw a shortage across the state.”
Colvin’s passion to continue to help and support Snead State Community College, where he had once attended, was also a passion.
“Snead State will not be forgotten. We know what Dr. Whitmire and Snead do for our entire community and for all of Northeast Alabama,” he said.
Colvin said they also have large increases in their budgets, and they thought it was appropriate to give taxpayers some tax cuts.
This included the elimination of the “over time tax”, meaning any employee who works over 40 hours a week no longer has to pay income tax on those hours.
The Grocery Tax was also cut to 3% with more cuts on the horizon.
District #27 Representative Wes Kitchens spoke on increased penalties for crimes and public safety.
“We know that Fentanyl is everywhere across the state. If you are caught distributing Fentanyl, we’re going to increase those crimes to make sure that we keep our kids safer and our streets safer,” he said. “Mental Health is such an issue all across our state, so we’ve made that a focus and will continue to make that a focus and priority in Alabama.”
Kitchens also said the General Fund Budget had grown over the past few years and they had recently passed a $3 billion dollar General Fund Budget, which was a record.
