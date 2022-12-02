ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A Marshall County woman pleaded guilty to stealing federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds in a federal courtroom Monday. 

According to online court records, Kaylee Harris pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in a scheme that was eventually uncovered by federal agents. She is accused of taking out a loan under false pretenses in the amount of $149,900. The money was part of the billions of dollars given to small businesses to help keep them afloat during the worst of the pandemic shutdowns, also known as PPP loans.

