ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A Marshall County woman pleaded guilty to stealing federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds in a federal courtroom Monday.
According to online court records, Kaylee Harris pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in a scheme that was eventually uncovered by federal agents. She is accused of taking out a loan under false pretenses in the amount of $149,900. The money was part of the billions of dollars given to small businesses to help keep them afloat during the worst of the pandemic shutdowns, also known as PPP loans.
While in the Huntsville courtroom, Harris said she created a fake business name to secure the money in July 2020 before she illegally sent some of it to another person living in Texas.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement, “the Paycheck Protection Program was designed to provide critical funds to small businesses during the middle of a global pandemic — and to do so quickly. But individuals like the defendant took advantage of the program and exploited it for their personal gain.”
Harris could face up to 10 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for early next year. For now, she remains in jail without bond on another charge out of Arkansas.
“Our office remains committed to using every tool at our disposal, including criminal and civil actions, to ensure that all who abused this small business loan program are held accountable for their actions,” said Stacy Crane with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.