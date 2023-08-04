Marshall County Animal Watch has slated a “Chipathon” to help people have companion animals microchipped in Marshall County during August.
In any given year, 1 out of every 3 pets goes missing and approximately 90% of them never return home simply because they cannot be identified.
People interested in having pets microchipped during the month of August can contact one of the following locations to schedule an appointment to have their pet microchipped for $25 which includes the cost of registration:
• B&A Animal Hospital, Boaz
• Guntersville Animal Hospital, Guntersville
• Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services, Guntersville
• Spring Creek Animal Clinic, Guntersville
Or log onto https://marshallcountyanimalwatch.weebly.com/
