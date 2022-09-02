MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) may be wrapping up its 101 Days of Safety this Labor Day weekend, however, the Agency is turning its attention to another celebrated season in the South: Football!

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Although Labor Day signals the unofficial end to summer, and everyone is easing back into a regular routine, the South has kicked off football season into high gear with high school games every Thursday and Friday night, and university/college games each Saturday. Even if you aren’t a football fan, heavier-than-usual game day traffic is likely to affect you.”

