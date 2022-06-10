The process towards a new Guntersville High School began on June 2 with the demolition of the old buildings.
Starting with the auditorium and band/choir rooms, Lambert Construction and its subcontractors began the demolition of the high school.
The workers are to clean the area and have temporary walls set up to safely separate the students from the construction by the time school begins on Aug. 5.
Construction of the main building is scheduled to begin in January with a total estimated cost of $36.7 million.
The new school will feature an academic building with its own art and STEM labs, a quality learning center to better serve students with special needs, career tech labs and classrooms, a contemporary fine arts center, a new gymnasium along with an auxiliary gym, a tornado shelter and a courtyard for students to enjoy outdoor classes and lunches.
“The current Guntersville High School building has many memories attached to it, but the configuration of the classrooms and the infrastructure of the building are issues that the new high school will address,” Guntersville High School Principal Chris Andrews said.
“Larger classrooms and meeting spaces will be welcomed, and I am really excited about the laboratory spaces in the new construction. They will greatly enhance the STEM opportunities for our students.”
School traffic for current students will change at the start of the upcoming school year with the primary entrance for students and staff on Spring Creek Drive and Oakwood Drive into the new parking lot that is currently under construction.
The new high school is projected to be completed and operational in time for the start of the 2024-2025 academic school year.
