CULLMAN, Ala. — Alabama Farm Credit recently hired Clint Butler as a senior loan officer and Seth Blair as a loan officer in the lending cooperative’s Albertville branch office.

Butler brings extensive agricultural industry experience to the association. He previously was vice president and ag lender for Bank First Financial Services in Macon, Miss. He also has over eight years of experience as a farm loan officer with the Farm Service Agency serving South Alabama and Mississippi.

