CULLMAN, Ala. — Alabama Farm Credit recently hired Clint Butler as a senior loan officer and Seth Blair as a loan officer in the lending cooperative’s Albertville branch office.
Butler brings extensive agricultural industry experience to the association. He previously was vice president and ag lender for Bank First Financial Services in Macon, Miss. He also has over eight years of experience as a farm loan officer with the Farm Service Agency serving South Alabama and Mississippi.
A native of the rural Mississippi, Butler is a 2004 graduate of Mississippi College with a bachelor degree’s in history and political science, and he earned his Juris Doctorate degree in 2008 from Mississippi College School of Law. He has four children.
“Growing up on a rural Mississippi cattle ranch taught me that hard work and dedication are needed to succeed in agriculture,” Butler said. “I am thrilled to join an organization that applies these principles to everything it does.”
“Clint comes to Alabama Farm Credit with a plethora of knowledge in agricultural lending due to his prior positions at the Farm Service Agency and as a lender in a banking institution in Mississippi,” said Amanda Simpson, who is Alabama Farm Credit vice president and Albertville branch manager. “The Albertville branch was fortunate to acquire such a great asset in Clint and we are all excited to see how he flourishes in North Alabama.”
Blair brings extensive agricultural industry experience to the association. Previously, he was a service technician for Tyson Foods for five years.
A native of the Cullman area, Blair is a 2016 graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in poultry science.
“I believe that the agricultural industries of Alabama are our most vital. I am thrilled to be part of a team that will allow me to use my passion and knowledge of agriculture to aid in its prosperity for generations to come,” Blair said.
“Seth’s knowledge and experience in the poultry industry will be invaluable assets to the Albertville branch,” Simpson said. “I am looking forward to watching Seth grow in this position and further his career in agriculture with Alabama Farm Credit.”
Alabama Farm Credit is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of customer-owned rural lending cooperatives. It finances farms, forestry operations, agribusinesses, country homes, recreational land and other rural property in 27 North Alabama counties. It is headquartered in Cullman and has branch offices in Albertville, Athens, Cullman, Talladega and Tuscumbia.
