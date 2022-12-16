GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Whole Backstage Community Theatre will present the final “Black Tie Christmas” holiday concert performances tonight, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m., on Dec. 18, with director and conductor Johnny Brewer.
“Black Tie Christmas” is an original musical production compiled by Brewer, featuring more than 110 singers plus a string and wind ensemble onstage with a festive mix of solos, full choir selections, brief narrations, and an audience sing-along, with both sacred and secular songs.
Tickets are currently on sale for Black Tie Christmas, and may be purchased at any time for final performances, Dec. 17-18, with: $12 for student ticket, $18 for senior adult, and $20 for an adult ticket.
In February, the community theatre will present “Three On A String” for one-night only, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. in Guntersville. This Birmingham-based group entertains with a great variety of music: classic standards, country, bluegrass and folk, all mixed with comedy suitable for an audience of all ages.
“Three On A String” has performed with a long list of celebrities and symphony orchestras, and personally entertained Presidents Reagan and Bush. Among their many accolades is the Governor’s Achievement Award by the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. The group includes Jerry Ryan with son, Brad, along with Bobby Horton and Andy Meginniss. Individually, they each bring special talents to the show as they undoubtedly have a good time right along with their audiences.
“Part of our mission to our patrons and community states that we offer additional quality performing arts events in addition to our Whole Backstage productions. Inviting “Three On A String” for a concert is one example of keeping this commitment. We are very excited to have them back with us again this season. Ticket sales are set just in time to make great stocking stuffers,” Brewer said.
Tickets sales opened Dec. 15, with all seats reserved at $25 each.
For more information, view the WBS on Facebook, and for tickets, call 256-582-7469, or purchase tickets online at: www.wholebackstage.com. The WBS Theatre is located at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville, AL, 35976.
These productions are not part of the season ticket Patron Membership package.
