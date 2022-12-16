GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Whole Backstage Community Theatre will present the final “Black Tie Christmas” holiday concert performances tonight, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m., on Dec. 18, with director and conductor Johnny Brewer.

“Black Tie Christmas” is an original musical production compiled by Brewer, featuring more than 110 singers plus a string and wind ensemble onstage with a festive mix of solos, full choir selections, brief narrations, and an audience sing-along, with both sacred and secular songs. 

