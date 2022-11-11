GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Commission held a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday for several positions decided in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
James Hutcheson was reelected as Marshall County Chairman; Ronny Shumate, as Commissioner for District 1; and Joey Baker as Commissioner for District 4. Each candidate ran unopposed as the incumbent in the general election.
“We’ve got a good county,” Shumate said. “It’s a good place to work and raise a family, and I’m proud to be a part of it for four more years.”
County Attorney Clint Maze complimented local and state officials on a well-run election process.
“We have a wonderful election system in Alabama,” Maze said. “It’s really nice to not be a part of the fray that we see on a national basis. I think Alabama could export their election system and states would be a lot better off.”
In other business, the commission:
• Heard a report from Martin & Cobey Construction on the Marshall County Jail renovation progress. Project manager Kelly Howard said the project is nearing 80% completion with crews averaging about 20 workers per day.
• Approved a resolution to vacate Legend Road from County Road 1866 to Askea Grove Lane
• Adopting a schedule for Commission meetings, which will remain on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
• Selected District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker as Commission vice chairman
• Adopted the additional holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s in accordance with the State of Alabama
• Approved a speed limit of 20 mph for Tessa Circle and Riddle Road.
• Canceled the November 23 Commission Meeting due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
• Announced white goods pickup and dumpsters for all districts November 21 (Districts 1 and 2 free; Districts 3 and 4 pay.
• Proclaimed November 18-24 as Farm-City Week.
• Approved a snow removal agreement with ALDOT for 2022- 2023.
• Approved a preliminary plat for Durham Estates at Morgan Cove Subdivision in District 4.
• Approved a bid of $1,940,115.69 to Russo Corp. for rotation slide repair on Cathedral Caverns Highway.
• Approved a payment request of $1,315 to Walley Power Systems. Shumate said the money was spent on storm shelter repairs in District 1.
• Approved a two-week application period for two spots on the Marshall County DHR Board; the current term expires in December
• Approved the Alabama Department of Transportation ALGO Video Camera System License
• Agreement. The Marshall County EMA said this will allow it to view areas for weather alerts and other emergencies.
• Approved repairs to Siren #1024 at Grassy in the amount of $8,277 and siren #1027 at
• Wakefield in the amount of $1,842.50 to be paid out of county-wide funds.
● Approved applying for Violence Against Women Grant on behalf of the Marshall County District
● Attorney’s office. All match requirements will be satisfied through the Marshall County District Attorney’s office.
