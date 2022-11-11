Hutcheson sworn in 2022

Marshall County Chairman James Hutcheson is sworn in Wednesday morning surrounded by family.

 Daniel Taylor | Special to The Reporter

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Commission held a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday for several positions decided in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

James Hutcheson was reelected as Marshall County Chairman; Ronny Shumate, as Commissioner for District 1; and Joey Baker as Commissioner for District 4. Each candidate ran unopposed as the incumbent in the general election. 

