Descendants of the original Papa Dubi gathered Monday at the restaurant’s new location in Albertville. Pictured are, seated, daughters Gina, Brenda and Linda, mother Jenelle, and daughter Cynthia. In back are Jordan, Tyler, Will and Patrick Younghouse, great-grandsons of Papa Dubi, Harold Dubuisson, and Jenelle’s granddaughter Lisa, and great-grandson Brayden.