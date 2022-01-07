The last living daughter of the original “Papa Dubi’s” gave her seal of approval to the restaurant’s new location Monday night.
Jenelle DeLorenzo, 90, of Slidell, La., joined her daughters, granddaughter and great-grandson for dinner at the new location of Papa Dubi’s in Albertville. Her father, Harold Dubuisson, is the restaurant’s namesake.
“I think he would be tickled,” DeLorenzo said of her late father. “He was something else. But I think he would appreciate this restaurant, and all the hard work the Younghouse family has put into it.”
Founded in 2005 by father and son Dan and Patrick Younghouse, Patrick and his two brothers, Will and Tyler Younghouse have been running the business that pays homage to their great-grandfather since 2016. The restaurant, which specializes in Cajun recipes passed down through the family, moved to a $2.4 million, 5,500-square-foot facility just down the road that will offer the first indoor/outdoor dining experience in Marshall County.
Will Younghouse said the new location will officially open its doors to customers Jan. 11 at their new location at 9510 U.S. 431, next to Whitaker Towing and across from Rapid Care.
DeLorenzo was joined at the restaurant by her daughters, Cynthia, Linda, Brenda and Gina, her granddaughter, Lisa, and great-grandson Brayden for one of the first meals served in the new space.
“The food was over the top delicious and the atmosphere was equally as impressive,” Cynthia said. “We are so proud of these boys and their families for the success they have been blessed with in serving this lovely community.”
Linda pronounced the restaurant’s gumbo “spot on.” Gumbo and spaghetti are two dishes the family typically will not order when dining out.
“It is too easy to mess them up,” Jenelle said. “You have to know what you are doing to cook a delicious bowl of gumbo.”
New location
The u-shaped building includes a main dining area and outdoor covered patio that surrounds a central courtyard. A full bar wraps from the covered patio to the interior with beer taps directly connected to the walk-in cooler. The kitchen and bathrooms buffer parking from the dining space and allow for direct guest interaction through a drive-thru window. The main dining room is defined by low-dividing walls and features high windows to fill the space with natural light and offer views into the courtyard.
“We’re hopeful people come for more than just a meal. We really wanted to create the Papa Dubi’s experience,” explains co-owner Will Younghouse. “We envision people playing cornhole, kids running around, people bringing their dogs, and maybe even hearing a little live music from time to time.”
Dan Younghouse opened Papa Dubi’s in December 2005 with his son Patrick Younghouse. The restaurant expanded twice within its original location on Brashers Chapel Road, once in 2007 and again in 2016. Sons Patrick, Will, and Tyler purchased the restaurant from their father and now manage day-to-day operations.
“We never thought we’d see this day,” Will said. “It’s been such a long road. The growth we’ve experienced in the last five years has been humbling. We’ve outgrown (the previous) building due to the people of Marshall County supporting us and letting us grow and learn in our early years. We hope all people of Marshall County will take pride in what they’ve helped build by their years of support and love.”
Papa Dubi’s has partnered with Chambless King Architects for the design and Moore Contracting of Guntersville on the buildout of the restaurant.
The building’s interior structure is exposed, stained glulam beams. Cedar is used to emphasis important features of the building, including the entry, drive-thru window, and outside courtyard.
Cross bracing on the open patio will receive vertical stainless-steel cables to serve as a trellis for a wall of ivy to grow.
Mix of old and new
Will Younghouse said the new location may be larger, brighter and innovative in design, but it will retain the same classic menu loved by patrons.
“There won’t be any menu changes,” Will said. “We know our limits … we know what we can do. I imagine we will add more specials to the menu as we get settled.
“Our regulars appreciate new menu specials. Our regulars are the reason we’ve made it to this.”
The menu features Cajun favorites such as gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya and po-boy sandwiches, as well as seafood, pasta, steaks, salads and more.
Will Younghouse hopes the restaurant will continue to be a favorite of families from across the region. To ensure this, he has plans to install yard games outdoors, children’s play space and other amenities in the grounds surrounding the restaurant.
“At our old location, you had to wait in your car or sit on a hard bench outside if there was a wait for a table,” he said. “We want this to be a place where you can bring your kids.”
Additionally, the large yard surrounding the rear of the restaurant will be a place for crawfish boils and large concerts.
“We are going to let the vibe dictate what we do out there,” Will Younghouse said. “We will be looking for cool events to hold out there.”
A new location also means new hours for the restaurant, Will Younghouse said. The restaurant will now be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday; and 3 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. During the summer, the restaurant will stay open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, he said.
