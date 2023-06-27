A man accused of abusing a corpse has entered a plea of not guilty, according to online court records.
Patrick Gerald Seals, 44, of Grant, was arrested Oct. 28, 2022, after the body of Kendra Leigh Green, was found in a shed on Stewart Hollow Road near Grant Mountain by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Green was reported missing by family members after family had not heard from her or seen her since Oct. 10. Numerous searches had been conducted without success.
MCSO Chief Deputy Willy Orr said Green’s family had been looking for her when they filed a missing person report and were helpful in establishing identifying information that helped the investigation.
Seals was charged with abusing a corpse, a Class C felony. While more charges were initially expected, Orr said they “don’t anticipate any additional charges” against Seals.
There were more persons of interest in the case, Orr said, but charges against anyone else aren’t likely “at this time,” he added.
Orr said Green “had elevated levels of methamphetamine in her system, which most likely contributed to her death, which was ruled an overdose.”
A pretrial docket hearing has been scheduled for December 31, 2025.
