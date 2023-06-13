Members of the Heroes of Kings Mountain Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter celebrated 100 years of service to North Alabama Friday night.
Charlotte French, past regent and parliamentarian, said the event was a joyful one for the chapter.
“I’m so excited with the turnout tonight,” French said. “DAR is a great group to belong to We have lots of state club leaders here tonight.”
The event was held at the Guntersville Museum with a variety of other clubs, local dignitaries and city officials on hand.
“Kings Mountain DAR holds a special place in our hearts,” said Alabama Regent Patrice Donnelly.
“We have a long relationship with Kings Mountain DAR. The DAR helped get telephone lines from Guntersville to Grant to the Kate Duncan DAR School.
“I appreciate all you have done to enrich the lives of children on Gunter Mountain.
“We are committed to carrying on the projects from our founding members.
“You make a positive impact on the area children and residents.”
She urged all members to remember and embody the chapter’s motto: “The past is our inspiration. The present is our duty. The future is our hope.”
Service projects
Gunter Mountain Chapter, NSDAR, members are vibrant, active women who are passionate about community service, preserving history, and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation, according to their website. Some of the projects Gunter Mountain Daughters undertake in service to America include:
• Recognize The Good Citizens chosen from each high school in all of Marshall County
• Essay contests, fund raisers and sponsorship of classroom activities
• Acknowledging ROTC students, emergency personnel and veterans
• Marking graves for Revolutionary soldiers and for those deceased members, plus participating in Wreaths Across America
• Monthly auctions to raise money and donations to the food pantry, Women’s Christian Job Corps and the Guntersville Public Library
• And Christmas cards for soldiers and sailors of the armed forces, among many other causes.
History
In 1898, Kate Duncan Smith, leader of the Alabama Society of the DAR for 21 years, wrote a letter to Leila Lusk, a socialite and wife of attorney John A. Lusk of Guntersville, discussing the possibility of advancing the DAR cause in the Guntersville area.
On Oct. 10, 1914, Mrs. Lusk was awarded membership in the Twickenham Chapter in Huntsville and authorized as Organizing Regent for Guntersville.
World War I delayed the project, but once the conflict ended, the ladies redeployed their energy to the DAR.
To recognize the Revolutionary service of some members’ ancestors, the members voted to name Heroes of Kings Mountain. In Troy County, S.C., on Oct. 7, 1780, patriots fought the British at Kings Mountain and the outcome of the battle resulted in the British never regaining the offensive and ultimately the surrender at Yorktown on Oct. 19, 1781.
The Heroes of Kings Mountain Chapter was chartered on May 21, 1923.
Over the years, the Heroes of Kings Mountain have influenced decisions with significant outcomes, including successfully lobbying state DAR to select Grant as the site of Kate Duncan Smith School in 1922.
In 1925, the chapter hosted the State Convention, with members opening their homes to out of state visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.