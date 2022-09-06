ABINGDON, VA – Long recognized as a proud supporter of our nation’s veterans, Food City officials recently announced that the company is hosting a fundraising campaign to benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention.

The campaign began Aug. 31 and will continue through Sept. 9 in all Food City locations. Shoppers can make a $1, $3, or $5 monetary donation at the checkout. 100% of the funds collected will benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Celebration in Knoxville, TN. Food City has committed to making a $100,000 contribution.  

