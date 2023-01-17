There were several interesting finds when this year’s Christmas Bird Count was held in and around Guntersville, coordinator Linda Reynolds said. The counters saw some birds that rarely show up on our Christmas Count.

They were still compiling the totals on the number of different species, but it was expected to be well over 100 species, Linda said. Unusual birds that were spotted included tundra swans, a Pacific loon, over 100 wild turkeys, a white-crowned vesper and pipits. An American widgeon – a duck not seen in abundance in the Guntersville area – was seen on Polecat Creek.

