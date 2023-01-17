There were several interesting finds when this year’s Christmas Bird Count was held in and around Guntersville, coordinator Linda Reynolds said. The counters saw some birds that rarely show up on our Christmas Count.
They were still compiling the totals on the number of different species, but it was expected to be well over 100 species, Linda said. Unusual birds that were spotted included tundra swans, a Pacific loon, over 100 wild turkeys, a white-crowned vesper and pipits. An American widgeon – a duck not seen in abundance in the Guntersville area – was seen on Polecat Creek.
Linda explained who saw what and how they found them.
“Two different parties saw the tundra swans,” she said. “Dwight Cooley, a really good birder and the former manager of Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, and Rich Alfierro found a tundra swan over by Alred Marina. Then Ken and Rufina Ward found 3 tundra swans at Honeycomb. I don’t think we’ve ever had tundra swans on our count before. We have had some mute swans before.”
It was subfreezing weather Christmas weekend. Linda suspects the cold brought the tundra swans here.
Tundra swans are large, all-white swans with black bills.
David George of Birmingham found the Pacific loon off the Highway 69 causeway. Loons have liked that area for years, but Pacific loons are rare in these parts.
Ken and Rufina Ward counted over 100 turkeys on a private farm in Marshall County. They were excited to get those. While turkeys are in the area, it’s often hard to get them for the official count.
Matt Morrow counted a variety of different sparrows. He also got the white-crowned vesper.
He also got the pipits, which Linda described as “non-descript little birds you see bopping up and down in fields.”
It was Linda’s own grandson who saw the American widgeon in Polecat Creek. Linda lives on that creek.
“I’d never seen an American widgeon here,” she said. “It was over by the boat ramp.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.