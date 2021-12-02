More than $35,000 was raised to help a Boaz woman fight cancer.
Kevin Brooks said volunteers held a steak dinner and auction Nov. 23 in Boaz to help Meredith Barnes Washburn, 41, as she fights cancer.
“We had a great turnout,” Brooks said. “The community really came out in a big way to support this.
“I was truly surprised at the crowd that showed up on a Tuesday the week of Thanksgiving. People really showed up and showed out. They opened their hearts and wallets.”
Brooks and Jamie Bliss organized the event as a way to help the Washburn family.
“I was online one night reading Facebook and read about Meredith’s story,” Brooks said.
“I told my wife someone should help them. She told me I didn’t have time but I did it anyway.
“I knew Meredith’s husband, Chris, from his work at the bank (as a Vice President at Peoples Independent Bank). Jamie’s daughter is best friends with Meredith’s little girl.
“We just stepped up to do what we needed to do.”
Washburn’s journey
Meredith has received 33 radiation treatments, four chemo treatments and one round of brachytherapy since Dec. 28, 2020. According to her Facebook page, each treatment caused her to be hospitalized after receiving the treatment forcing what was anticipated to be up to a two-month process into a four-month process ending in April.
She retired from teaching and has since lost 130 pounds due to all the treatments and surgeries. She filed for disability at the age of 41.
“We just found out about a week ago from my current PET scan results that my cancer is terminal and there is really nothing else they can do to treat me,” Meredith wrote.
“Take a moment to let that sink in. That was something very hard to hear sitting in a room with my mom, husband and dad. I was basically in shock and numb.”
She is now under Hospice care.
Funds raised
Brooks said he acted as auctioneer for the event which raised an estimated $36,000.
“Our goal was initially $10,000,” he said. “We exceeded that and more than doubled it.”
The Red Apple Baptist Church cook team donated their services to cook the steak dinner. Pasquales provided salad. Dale’s Café provided desserts.
The fund raised will be given to the family to pay for medical and funeral expenses when the time comes.
“Jamie talks to her every other day,” Brooks said. “Meredith is struggling. But, she’s taking it all with grace.
“She wasn’t able to be at the event with us, but she watched it over Facetime.”
During the event, Meredith’s daughter, Lainey Rose, helped pull raffle tickets.
“The night was amazing,” Brooks said. “I never thought we would do what we did.
“I’m sure 75% of the people came out because we offered a steak meal for $25 and if they brought a guest, I only charged $10 more.
“So a lot of people showed up simply because they couldn’t go out to dinner for a steak for that price.
“We put butts in the seats and raised a lot of money.”
How to help
Brooks said donations are always welcome and may be made by calling Brooks at 256-572-4976 or Bliss at 256-302-4402.
No additional fundraising events are currently planned, but Brooks said anyone willing to organize something is welcome to do so.
Meredith is married to Chris, and is mother to Lainey Rose, 7, and Conner, 16.
