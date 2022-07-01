The Albertville City Council approved the adoption of three ordinances set to authorize the issuance of general obligation warrants for future economic development projects at Monday night’s meeting.
The first ordinance of discussion was in regard to purchasing a building from BAE Systems at the Albertville Airport. The second project would be for improvements to Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, including a new multipurpose building. The final ordinance approved the issuance of general obligation warrants to refinance existing debts within the city.
Municipal investment banker David Langham previously stated state economic development statutes allows cities to borrow for economic purposes without affecting their borrowing status in other areas.
Earlier in the meeting, the city council approved alcohol licenses for Beef O’Brady’s Albertville, Fairfield Inn by Marriott and TJ’s Hotwings. The alcohol review committee voted unanimously to recommend granting the license to both Beef O’Brady’s Albertville and the Fairfield Inn by Marriott. The council also approved a license for TJ’s.
The next city council meeting will be held on the second Monday of the month, July 11, instead of the firs Monday in observance of Independence Day.
