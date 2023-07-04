Four students from the Marshall Tech Mechatronics Program joined hundreds of other students from across the country at the 2023 National Leadership and SkillsUSA Conference in Atlanta.
Noah Smith, Raul Moreno and Brayan Lopez, Douglas High School and Jimmy Tucker, Asbury High School; were students of the mechatronics program for 3 years from 10th-12th grade. They graduated this past year and elected to return to attend the national conference post-graduation.
During the 3-day event, the students competed in Robotics and Automation Technology and Commercial Drone Technology.
Lopez and Moreno competed in Commercial Drone Technology, where they were tasked with flying a drone through an obstacle course and using the onboard camera to take pictures of hidden items to show the judges in order to earn points. They also had to look at different drones and diagnose common problems such as broken propellers, missing equipment, and incorrect configuration and explain to the judges the appropriate steps to resolve these issues.
Tucker and Smith, competed in Robotics and Automation Technology, where they were tasked with setting up, wiring, and programming an automated work cell that utilized a robotic arm that had to sort parts based on quality control parameters and type of material. This was done using an array of sensors that report data back to the PLC that can then determine the next step without human intervention
Marshall County School Superintendent, Dr. Cindy Wigley, said she is thrilled with the success of the MTS Mechatronics/Robotics Program.
“We have invested so much into this program through the years to make sure that we are preparing our students with the cutting-edge skills that are needed in fields such as engineering, manufacturing and programming,” Dr. Wigley said. “To see our students compete and succeed against the very best year in and year out is proof of the great work that our district is doing with our students here in Marshall County.”
Wigley praised the instructors for their dedication.
“Marshall Tech School Robotics Instructor, Glenn Bruce, worked so hard to help establish our program as one of the best programs not just in Alabama, but honestly the entire country,” Dr. Wigley continued. “Although, Mr. Bruce is now retired, current instructor, Trenton Powell, has carried on that legacy of success.”
Powell is a former student of Mr. Bruce and a MTS Robotics State Champ, himself.
“Mr. Powell knows what it takes to help his students be successful and I very much appreciate his hard work and his commitment to his students. I could not be prouder of the work our MTS Instructors are doing to help our students develop the skills they need to lead highly successful careers following high school.”
Trenton Powell, current Mechatronics Program Instructor, said he had goals for his students attending the conference.
“My goal for every student that attends the national conference is to explore a career field that they have shown interest in to further develop their skills in order to prepare them to enter the workforce or related college program,” he said. “I believe that participating in these types of events will make them a more desirable candidate when applying to jobs and colleges as it shows their initiative and allows them to realize their full potential in this field.”
Powell said both teams competed in the Alabama SkillsUSA State Conference back in April.
“Our Robotics and Automation team and Commercial Drone Technology team placed first in the state. Winning the state competition means that they secured their place at the NLSC in Atlanta where they competed against teams from across the nation. Only one team per state/US Territory is able to advance to the national level per contest.”
Jimmy Tucker, Asbury High School, said this experience was honestly once in a life-time.
“Every state and territory had their own pin, which could be traded for others. It’s just a unique way to get to meet people and it was fun,” he said. “Nationals were entirely different from state. It was on an entirely different scale. It’s hard to put into words how different the two really are. The stress that’s felt and just how you need to stay calm seems to apply as well. But, overall it just shows what you’ll be doing like the wiring needed, the knowledge of how things need to work together, the prior knowledge of the software, the trouble-shooting, and most importantly the critical thinking you need when something doesn’t work out as planned. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to make it there again. But, who knows maybe during college I’ll have the chance to.”
Noah Smith, Douglas High School, also had great takeaways from pin trading.
“My favorite part of the whole event was the trading of state pins. Our advisor bought each of us fifteen Alabama pins which we traded with competitors from other states,” he continued. “I have never been great with talking to strangers, but this really allowed me to become more comfortable with it. From the moment I traded my first pin, I was on a pin trading mission, talking with others became easier and easier and I thank my advisor for pushing me to do so.”
Marshall Tech School offers Mechatronics to high school students of Marshall County Schools beginning in their 10th grade year.
